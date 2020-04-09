Gas prices near $1 per gallon in parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for an economic positive during the coronavirus outbreak, WAVE 3 News has found it: Cheap gas.
Prices are hovering as low as nearly $1 per gallon in some places.
With gas supply high and demand low, the country is seeing shockingly cheap gas prices, leading people to fill-up even if they have nowhere to go. Empty or not, we found drivers lined up to fill up.
One of the best area deals was found at the Neighborhood Market in Elizabethtown: $1.04 for a gallon.
“I love it, you couldn’t ask for better, but I hope it gets a little bit lower," James Kelley said. “I can’t believe it only took me $10 to fill my car all the way up. I can’t believe it.”
Added Alan Hardwick: “It’s hard to pass up.”
The only drawback is that it’s hard to enjoy the travel aspect since most travel is discouraged, if not banned outright. There are only drives to work for some, or short trips to the store.
“You’re going to need it to go out and find toilet paper and all your goods that you need because a lot of people don’t have it," Missy Howard said.
With demand for gas cut in half, many places nationwide are seeing prices at $1 or less, with the national average of $1.25. Some told WAVE 3 News it’s been decades since they remember enjoying prices like $1.04.
“I actually was low this morning and so I put like a couple of gallons in, so I wouldn’t run out, knowing I was coming here to take advantage of this," Hardwick said. "I can’t even remember when the prices, when I’ve seen that gas price.”
