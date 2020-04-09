Help still available for domestic violence victims during Covid-19 lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some victims of domestic violence in Wave Country are stuck at home with their abusers due to the current COVID-19 lock down.Domestic violence support organizations said unfortunately more people need help than are reaching out for it.
Jaydee Graham said she was stuck in a violent cycle for four years. She got out with the help of the Legal Aid Society
“I want to tell victims you are worthy,” Graham said. “You are worthy of being supported and seen and heard. You are worthy of a love that doesn’t hurt you in any shape or form."Legal Aid Society Lawyer Beth Robinson -Kinney said more victims are facing abuse. However, less are reporting and the COVID-19 stay at home lock down is playing a role."Domestic violence is actually increasing during the period when everybody is staying home,” Kinney said. “We service people living in poverty, they already have a deck stacked against them then to know that they are enclosed with their abusers and they don’t have a way out."Kinney said in a normal week Legal Aid receives 20-30 applications for protective orders.
Since March it’s gone down to five."I think a lot of them are living in danger in every minute of every day,” Kinney said.Kinney said victims can still file a protective order during lockdown although she believes a lot of victims can’t get out of their homes to do it. Graham said it’s challenging to leave to begin with and now COVID-19 brought job loss, housing issues and limitations into the equation. "One day you are going to grow tired of this and you are going to walk away,” Graham said. In the midst of parts of the world locked down the domestic violence intake center is still open to help 24/7 and legal aid can help with housing, careers and keeping you safe.
Center for Women and Families 24/7 hotline: 1 (844) 237-2331
Legal Aid Society: (502)-584-1254
Domestic Violence Intake Center: (502) 595-0853
