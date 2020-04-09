Help still available for domestic violence victims during Covid-19 lockdown

Since March it’s gone down to five."I think a lot of them are living in danger in every minute of every day,” Kinney said.Kinney said victims can still file a protective order during lockdown although she believes a lot of victims can’t get out of their homes to do it. Graham said it’s challenging to leave to begin with and now COVID-19 brought job loss, housing issues and limitations into the equation. "One day you are going to grow tired of this and you are going to walk away,” Graham said. In the midst of parts of the world locked down the domestic violence intake center is still open to help 24/7 and legal aid can help with housing, careers and keeping you safe.