Hospital staff applauds patient’s release from ICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration was had Wednesday in the hallways of Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
As doctors, nurses and healthcare staff continue their selfless work treating COVID-19 patients, Norton staff decided to applaud one of those patients.
More than 50 caregivers from throughout the hospital lined the halls as 71-year-old Barry Berlin of Louisville, who has been fighting COVID-19 on a ventilator, was transferred from the ICU to the Progressive Care Unit.
From there, Berlin will be monitored closely as he continues his recovery.
