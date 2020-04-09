Indiana temporarily allowing food trucks to serve truckers at rest stops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Truck drivers getting groceries to store shelves may be having a tough time finding a meal for themselves right now.
Because of coronavirus precautions, some store hours are limited. Also, truckers can’t go into restaurants to sit down, and a 16-wheeler isn’t fit for a fast-food drive-thru.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced this week, though, that it's trying to make life a little easier on the road.
It stated Wednesday it’s connecting two industries in need of help right now. The state is temporarily allowing food trucks to get permits to sell to truckers at Indiana rest stops.
Two would be allowed to sell food from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. per day at each rest stop.
Applications just opened, so, no food trucks were out just yet when WAVE 3 News showed up Thursday at a stop near Henryville on I-65, but those there were excited to hear they’d have more options.
"These food trucks coming to feed the truckers, I know they drive a lot and keep everything moving down the interstate," Neal Fawver, who works at the rest stop, said. "So, my take is that I believe it's a great thing."
In Kentucky, the Louisville Food Truck Association is looking to help business owners, too. It posted on Facebook that the group received questions about why food trucks can’t drive down streets like ice cream trucks.
The response was that it’s illegal in Jefferson County, and dangerous because of hot grills and vats of oil.
Organizers said people in Louisville can schedule a visit for their neighborhood or an apartment complex by reaching out to LouisvilleFoodTruckAssociation@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.