Kentucky Kingdom donates ponchos to first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Thousands of ponchos are being donated to first responders throughout Kentucky.
Kentucky Kingdom is donating 3,000 disposable rain ponchos to be used in conjunction with masks and gloves if gowns are not available.
“It is nice to see businesses like Kentucky Kingdom give back to those who are working to keep the community safe and healthy,” Kentucky Emergency Management director Mike Dossett said. “Things like ponchos are invaluable during these unprecedented times, and they will be put to great use.”
