Kentucky Lottery warns against falling prey to covid-19 scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lottery officials are warning players about coronavirus scams. Kentucky Lottery VP of Communications Chip Polston says they’re seeing more inquiries from players who are being contacted by told they’ve won a large cash prize. These calls are scams. “We typically see these things start to increase in frequency around large record-breaking jackpots,” said Polston. “Trying to steal money from someone during a global pandemic when many people are very concerned about their finances is a new low, even for these scumbags.”
Polston says the scam calls usually take two forms:
- The scammers want you to pre-pay taxes on your “prize”, often times via gift cards or online accounts. There’s no prize, and they steal what you’ve paid.
- Scammers want access information to bank accounts so they can supposedly wire the “prize” to a player, but once they have this info, they steal what’s in the account.
Lottery officials advise that you ignore any such contact, and report fraudulent calls or emails to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.