Kentucky Lottery warns against falling prey to covid-19 scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lottery officials are warning players about coronavirus scams. Kentucky Lottery VP of Communications Chip Polston says they’re seeing more inquiries from players who are being contacted by told they’ve won a large cash prize. These calls are scams. “We typically see these things start to increase in frequency around large record-breaking jackpots,” said Polston. “Trying to steal money from someone during a global pandemic when many people are very concerned about their finances is a new low, even for these scumbags.”