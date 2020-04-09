Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONVENTION CANCELED
American Legion cancels convention over virus concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The American Legion has announced it will cancel the group’s annual national convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The veterans' organizations says the convention, which was scheduled to be held in Louisville, will be moved to August 2021. A Wednesday news release by the group says the rescheduled convention will take place in Phoenix. Officials say the decision was necessary to protect the safety of the group’s members. This is the first time the organization’s national convention has been canceled.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear orders new shopping restrictions as virus cases rise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an order to limit shopping in most instances to one person per household. It's an effort to enforce social distancing as coronavirus cases escalate in Kentucky. The governor reported 204 new cases Wednesday. It's a one-day high for the state. The governor also reported eight more virus-related deaths in the state. In another development, he says Kentucky residents who lost their jobs because of the pandemic will receive a boost in unemployment benefits. And he kept up his plea for churches to avoid in-person services to help contain the virus.
ATHLETIC CAMPS
University of Kentucky cancels summer athletic camps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has canceled summer athletic camps and clinics. The university said in a statement that the cancellations are part of the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement says the move includes camps for all sports that were scheduled through July 31, both on and off campus. UK Athletics said it would automatically process refunds for those who already paid for a camp or clinic. In addition to the cancellations, UK said no further camps or clinics will be scheduled until further notice.
AP-US-OBIT-JOHN-PRINE
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 after spending days on a ventilator due to the coronavirus in Nashville, Tennessee. His family announced his death Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges and throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.
OBIT-JOHN PRINE-BEST SONGS
7 Essential tracks from John Prine, folk music's Mark Twain
NEW YORK (AP) — Some people, the songs just come out of them. For nearly half a century, they tumbled out of John Prine like nothing. His songs -- compassionate, funny, sage -- make up an American songbook that would be staggeringly intimidating if it wasn’t so warm and welcoming. He began -- with a dare at an infamous open mic -- a fully formed songwriter who through calamity and cancer never once wavered in his wry, homespun humanism. He was, anyone would say, as good as they come. Some of his best songs include “Angel From Montgomery,” “Spanish Pipedream” and “Lake Marie.”
FIRE DEATHS-ARREST
2 children die in residential fire, mother arrested
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — Police say two children who were left home alone have died in a fire and their mother is facing charges. Emergency crews responded to the residential blaze Tuesday afternoon in Cadiz and found the bodies of both children during a search of the home. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that an investigation determined that 30-year-old Keyona Bingham left her children unattended and a fire started while she was away. Troopers charged Bingham with two counts of wanton endangerment and took her to the Christian County jail. Authorities say they haven't determined how the fire started. Online jail records don’t indicate whether Bingham has an attorney.