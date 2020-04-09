Leadership Southern Indiana sets up fund to support frontline workers

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A fund to support frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic has been established in southern Indiana.
Leadership Southern Indiana announced the fund on Thursday.
LeadershipSI president and CEO Mark Eddy said, “In keeping with our mission, we are mobilizing our Alumni and resources to help make a difference in the communities we have been blessed to serve for over 38 years. We are asking to please consider a gift of any size during our special week of giving April 13 to April 17.”
People can contribute to the fund online or by mailing a check to:
Leadership SI
8204 Highway 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
