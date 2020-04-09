Louisville man says hydroxycholoroquine saved his life, despite lack of scientific evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, there’s no one drug proven to cure COVID-19, but President Donald Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to ease the symptoms of certain autoimmune diseases. Some COVID-19 patients have reported using the drug, with mixed results.
One of those patients is Eli Hume.
“I was scared to death," Hume said. “I literally thought, ‘oh crap, I might not make it out of here.’”
Hume contracted COVID-19 in March. After a few days of a high-grade fever, he was admitted into Norton Brownsboro Hospital. For two weeks, the 46-year-old, previously healthy former firefighter battled severe pneumonia, pancreatitis and extreme dehydration as a result of the virus. He asked his doctors for hydroxychloroquine.
“I said, ‘I know it’s kind of experimental, I know it’s a malaria drug, but I’d really like to try this,’” Hume said.
Hume took his first dose on a Friday, piggy-backed by azythromycin, better known as the Z-pack. By Sunday, he told WAVE 3 News he has passed a breathing exam and was out of the hospital.
“A hundred percent, I do believe it saved my life," Hume said.
Hume’s story is like others across the country. Several people have reported taking hydroxychloroquine combined with azythromycin, and recovered from COVID-19. But so far, their stories are just that - stories. Though research is continuing, the drug not yet backed by science.
WAVE 3 News asked Dr. Lisa June why that was the case.
“The data is minuscule," June said.
June is a rheumatologist who prescribes this drug often to her patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis or Lupus. In those cases, this anti-inflammatory drug is life-saving.
“Lupus patients who are on it have been shown to live longer than Lupus patients not on it," June said. "They’re less likely to have kidney involvement, blood clots. So it’s kind of a no-brainer. Every Lupus patient should be on it.”
June says the thought with COVID-19 is similar - reducing the patient’s inflammation could help that patient improve. But she said to know for sure, there needs to be more work done.
“We know that the majority of people with this do not die of it," June said. "And until there’s good placebo-controlled trials, then all of the hype is just that.”
Hype or not, Hume is convinced without the drug, he’d be dead.
“I’m out of the hospital, after just a day and a half or two days of this medicine," Hume said. "You can’t convince me of anything other.”
According to an article from the National Institutes of Health, clinical trials of hydroxchloroquine have started at Vanderbilt University.
