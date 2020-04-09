LRC staffer cleared after COVID-19 diagnosis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE)- A staff member of an agency that supports the Kentucky General Assembly who tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from self-isolation.
According to Jay Hartz, director of the Legislative Research Commission, the staff member had not been to work at the Capitol complex since March 16 but tested positive on March 30.
Hartz said areas of the buidling where the staff member worked wre throughly cleaned. The staff member will be allowed to return to work depending on LRC staffing needs.
