Madison man arrested on child molestation charges
Coffey was accused of child molestation after being arrested for domestic violence. (Source: Jefferson County jail)
April 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 8:01 PM

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a child.

24-year-old Corey Coffey was arrested April 7 after police were called for domestic violence. Madison Police say Coffey hit a woman and took her cell phone to stop her from calling 911. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The victim told officers Coffey had abused a child. Officers followed up on those accusations. Child molestation charges were filed against Coffey after that investigation.

