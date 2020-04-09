Madison man arrested on child molestation charges

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a child.
24-year-old Corey Coffey was arrested April 7 after police were called for domestic violence. Madison Police say Coffey hit a woman and took her cell phone to stop her from calling 911. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
The victim told officers Coffey had abused a child. Officers followed up on those accusations. Child molestation charges were filed against Coffey after that investigation.
