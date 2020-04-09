More auto insurance companies offering refunds amid coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic has most of us staying safe at home. If you don’t go out, you don’t need your car, and if you’re not driving your car, you don’t want to pay for auto insurance. And now, some insurance companies are getting on board with that idea.
Earlier this week, Allstate announced that it was giving out $600 million dollars in refunds to its customers, and now other big name insurance companies are following suit.
Progressive customers will now be credited 20% of their April and May auto insurance premiums, a savings of about one billion dollars.
Geico and Travelers Insurance are also offering credits to their customers who are staying home and off the roads.
