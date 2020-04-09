17 residents from Louisville’s Treyton Oak Towers rushed to hospital Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A complex offering independent living and managed care for the elderly in Louisville has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.
Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville is located on West Oak Street.
On Thursday, 17 residents with COVID-19 symptoms were transferred from the facility’s skilled nursing floor to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville. All but one has tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from Treyton Oak.
The statement also indicated that at least 10 staff members have either tested positive for the coronavirus, or are showing symptoms and cannot report to work, and several others cannot go to work because they are caring for family members.
To date, five residents of Treyton Oak Towers have died as a result of COVID-19; all were residents on the skilled living floor.
The statement from Treyton Oak said its 170 residents live in three care segments – skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living.
The facility is trying to add staff to continue to care for its residents, and is now accepting applications.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a staff member with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on site at the facility.
