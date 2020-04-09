Scubb Chooses NBA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former U of L signee and JUCO player of the year, Jay Scrubb will not be a Cardinal. On Thursday, he announced that he’s staying in the NBA Draft, and he has hired an agent. I’ve talked to Jay Scrubb a couple of times since the season ended, and you always got the sense that the NBA was going to be his destination. “Me and my family felt like it was time, and we was ready. Just gaining more information as we go on. We just felt like we had all the information that we need, and we just made the move,” said Scrubb.
On most draft boards, Jay Scrubb is not in the first round, and is not even listed on other boards, but his father Jason Scrubb says it’s not all about draft position, it’s more about the team that picks him. “If he’s able to get a solid situation within the first round, and a good situation where he can develop as a player where he can grow, that’s the main thing,” said the elder Scrubb. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, Jay Scrubb has been able to stay in contact with NBA Execs through facetime, and he feels he is ready to make that jump.
