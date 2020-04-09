Scubb Chooses NBA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former U of L signee and JUCO player of the year, Jay Scrubb will not be a Cardinal. On Thursday, he announced that he’s staying in the NBA Draft, and he has hired an agent. I’ve talked to Jay Scrubb a couple of times since the season ended, and you always got the sense that the NBA was going to be his destination. “Me and my family felt like it was time, and we was ready. Just gaining more information as we go on. We just felt like we had all the information that we need, and we just made the move,” said Scrubb.