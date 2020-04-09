Thousands in WAVE Country without power following storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Thousands of households in Louisville and southern Indiana were left without power following storms that came through the area.
According to LG&E, there were 1,071 customers in Jefferson County, 151 in Meade and 406 in Oldham without power as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Duke Energy reported 1,165 in Floyd County, 1,691 in Clark County and 346 in Washington County.
A time-frame for when power would be restored has not been released.
