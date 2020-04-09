Two officers quarantined after arresting COVID-19 diagnosed person

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Shepherdsville police officers are quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure.
Shepherdsville’s PIO told WAVE 3 News officers arrested a man back on April 4. That person was later diagnosed as COVID-19 Positive. The Department was informed about the diagnoses on April 8.
Those officers are asymptomatic at this time. They are self quarantining at home pending their test results.
Shepherdsville Police Department did not neither the man arrested nor the officers exposed.
