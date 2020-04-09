Update: Missing NKY teen found safe

Udate: The teen has been safely located and returned to her parents, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday.
Earlier story:
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl believed to be missing.
Emily Hardy is described as 5′02″ and 105 lbs. with long, straight brown hair and a piercing in her left nostril.
The sheriff’s office received a call reporting Hardy was missing or had run away on Tuesday.
Deputies say she left her home in a 2004 white, four-door Chevy Malibu with a loud exhaust.
She was last seen in the back seat of the car at the Interstate 71 Exit 62 Truck Plaza.
If you recognize the man or the vehicle in the pictures below, or if you have information about Hardy’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 859.567.5751.
