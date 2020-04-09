UPS workers donate Easter baskets to kids at Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even with people hunkering down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there is still plenty of good will to go around.
Many people and organizations are donating time and money to families and children in need.
Thursday, a delivery was made from UPS for the Home of the Innocents. Workers donated 370 Easter baskets for children there.
“People need, there’s less, people are out of work," UPS Training Suspervisor Jean Wade said. "They have less to give, so it’s so much more important this year than ever before.”
This is the 21st year for the UPS Easter basket donation drive.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.