96-year-old woman recovers from the coronavirus

(WAVE) - A 96-year-old woman in West Virginia has successfully recovered from COVID-19.
NBC-affiliate WBOY reports Rosalie Snyder was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
While hospitalized at United Hospital Center she was unable to see her family. However, doctors kept Snyder’s family updated on her recovery.
“She didn’t need oxygen,” Snyder’s daughter, Joyce Donofrio, said. “They said it was unusual for her age and to have that. She never had to go on oxygen or go in the ICU. She was just in isolation.”
The 96 year old is now reportedly doing great at home.
“She looks so much better and feels so much better than she did when she went to the hospital,” her daughter said.
Snyder lives in Tucker County, West Virginia.
