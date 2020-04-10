Amber Alert issued for 4 missing kids from Wyoming

(WAVE) - An Amber Alert has been issued as authorities investigate the disappearance of four missing children from Wyoming. Police believe they could be with their mother who does not have custody of them.
NBC-affiliate KUSA reports the children were last seen Sunday in Riverton, Wyoming.
Authorities said they were taken by their mother, Stacia Potter-Norris, 30, from Fremont County, Wyoming. They are thought to be in Colorado on their way to California.
The missing kids are Xavier Potter, 14, Raelle Potter, 11, Devine Peace Potter, 6, and David Villegas, 5.
Their mother is described as 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
The children’s descriptions are below:
Xavier Potter
- Age: 14
- Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
- Weight: 110 pounds
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
Raelle Potter
- Age: 11
- Height: 5 feet, 0 inches
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
Devine Peace Potter
- Age: 6
- Height: 4 feet, 6 inches
- Weight: 50 pounds
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
David Villegas
- Age: 5
- Height: 4 feet, 0 inches
- Weight: 30 pounds
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
