Behind the Forecast: COVID-19’s unexpected impact on weather forecast accuracy

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that the number of passengers going through security year-over-year was roughly the same at the beginning of March. But in the second half of the month, the number of passengers passing through security dropped by nearly 50 percent from 2.5 million down to 1.3 million. Then on Tuesday, April 7, the TSA saw fewer than 100 thousand people go through the checkpoints. That shows definitively the number of flights that aren't leaving the ground.