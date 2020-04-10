Beshear confirms 242 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced that anyone seen participating in a mass gathering will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Beshear said law enforcement officers will record license plate numbers from vehicles in parking lots at places like churches this holiday weekend, then share that information with health departments. The Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County is among several churches across the state still offering in-person services.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear confirmed 242 new cases -- the state’s largest single-day increase -- and 11 new deaths, pushing those totals to 1,693 and 90, respectively.
The governor said more than 24,000 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus, adding that a total of 459 people have been admitted to hospitals throughout the crisis. Beshear said there are currently 271 patients in hospitals being treated for the coronavirus, including 105 in intensive-care units. At least 464 people have recovered.
“We believe that number is larger; it’s just the number we can confirm,” Beshear said.
The governor also gave statistical updates on several facilities:
Green River -- 20 total cases (13 inmates, 7 staff)
Western State -- 22 total cases (11 patients, 11 staff, 2 deaths)
Long-term care facilities -- 141 residents have tested positive, 86 staff members have tested positive, 18 total deaths
“(Long-term care facilities are) where the coronavirus is devastating every state and all of our communities,” Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.