Domestic violence advocates remind victims resources are still available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One thing WAVE 3 News has highlighted this week is domestic violence, and making sure people aware of the resources available during this global health crisis.
Just one day after an Indianapolis police officer was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance, local police and non-profits reminded people it’s OK to reach out.
When people are spending less times outdoors, and more time inside, some domestic violence advocates said it's natural to see more cases, but that doesn't always show up in the statistics.
LMPD Lt. Shannon Lauder said the number of calls for domestic situations is actually almost identical to that of one year ago, and that concerns her.
That’s especially true after hearing what victims are saying after they come in to the domestic violence intake center.
“When the detectives said, ‘Why didn’t you call 911?’, the victims said, ‘Well I didn’t think they’d come,'” explained Lauder, who is the commander of LMPD’s Special Victim’s Unit. “So that’s very scary to think that there are victims in abusive situations who feel that they can’t call us.”
Piggy-backing off of what Lt. Lauder said, local non-profits fighting domestic said they've heard similar things about their business, but wanted to assure people they're still operating.
“We are open just like we've always been,” said Center for Women and Families President Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, “and our crisis line is open."
Indianapolis Metro Police Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed Thursday afternoon responding to a domestic disturbance. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Lauder said regardless of the situation, you shouldn’t hesitate to look out for your own safety.
“The biggest message that I want to get out today is that we are still responding,” Lauder said. “If you call 911, and you need help, or if there is domestic violence or abuse, or you just don’t feel safe, we will still come.”
One thing Lauder recommends is downloading the Smart 911 app. WAVE 3 has posted several stories about how that app can help you in a time of crisis:
