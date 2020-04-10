EF-1 tornado confirmed in Nelson County, Ky.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An EF-1 tornado is confirmed to have touched down in Nelson County, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado touched down east of Cox’s Creek, packing winds up to 95 miles an hour.
NWS meteorologists confirmed it touched down on top of a large two-story home, lifting off part of a roof. A man in the house woke up when his ears started popping as bricks fell on the bed around him, but he didn’t suffer a scratch.
The tornado then tore across some farmland and wooded area, uprooting and snapping trees. It ripped the sides off a barn, but a home only 60 yards away was left unscathed.
