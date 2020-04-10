Experts offer tips to limit first responders’ exposure to coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police, firefighters and EMS are just some of the people who still have to go to work every day to make sure those in WAVE Country are not only healthy, but safe.
That unfortunately means a number of first-responders have come in contact with the coronavirus.
In Louisville, data from Mayor Greg Fischer's office Wednesday shows 37 members of the first-responder community are off duty due to COVID-19.
That number stretches across LMPD, Louisville Fire, Metro EMS, Corrections and the Sheriff's Office.
It includes 10 positive tests and a number of others having to quarantine after coming in contact with someone displaying symptoms of the virus.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation states that eight firefighters nationwide have been killed by coronavirus.
"We're concerned about that of course," Executive Director Ron Siarnicki said. "The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be there for those departments to help those families and those communities when a death does occur, but we really need to try and prevent that."
So, to do that, he stressed the basics of social distancing and staying at home.
If you do have an emergency, the organization has some other tips to keep first-responders safe.
First, make sure it is an emergency. Don’t call for a response unless you need it. Most can call non-emergency lines to get basic information or file reports.
If someone does call, let dispatchers know if a person in their house has the coronavirus or similar symptoms.
Siarnicki added that now is the time to prepare a small bag of belongings, and a list of your medications and medical history in case you have to go to the hospital.
Many health care facilities are not permitting visitors. So, being prepared ahead of time can help you or a loved one get appropriate care quickly.
"So, having these steps in place, being prepared if you need to be transported or if there's somebody in your family that has the virus, it's going to help keep our public safety community safer and also our citizenry," Siarnicki said. "That's what's so important about it."
He added that it’s also a good time to think about fire prevention, which may help cut down on emergencies in the first place.
Click here to learn more about how to help firefighters impacted by the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.