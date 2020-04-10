Fischer confirms 25 new cases, 6 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 25 new cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County, bringing the total to 520.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor also reported six new deaths, pushing the county’s total to 42.
Five of the six people who died were men age 66 or older. The sixth person was at least 90 years old, but that victim’s gender was not available.
“It’s hard to really put into words what this means when you see this every day and you’re announcing these new deaths in our city and you think about the families and loved ones behind each one of these deaths,” Fischer said.
The mayor added there are three factors city leaders will consider when trying to determine when life can get back to normal: Adequate hospital capacity, adequate numbers of available health care workers and adequate public health care capacity for testing and further quarantining.
Fischer also provided a breakdown of cases within various first-responder departments:
+ LMPD: 3 positive cases, 2 have returned to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work
+ Louisville EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ LMDC 1 positive case; that person is recovering at home
+ LMDC: 35 inmates tested, 34 negative results, with 1 still pending; 1 officer also has tested positive and is recovering at home
+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 2 positive cases, both recovering
