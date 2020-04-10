FORECAST: Cold tonight; Rain and storms for Easter

Showers arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Source: Gabriele Diwald)
By Tawana Andrew | April 7, 2020 at 4:46 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 5:19 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY: Along/west of I-65 late tonight/Saturday morning
  • FREEZE WARNING: East of I-65 late tonight/Saturday morning
  • EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible with damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FROST and FREEZE ALERTS are up for late tonight into Saturday morning. Most areas will drop into the low to mid-30s under mostly clear skies, but areas east of I-65 could see a few 20s. Don’t forget to protect those sensitive plants. Early morning sun on Saturday will get replaced with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 60s in the afternoon.

Showers arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain will increase as the day wears on. It will also become quite breezy and warm with 60s pushing up to the Ohio River.

Temperatures in the long range stay chilly with highs in the 50s all next week.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday evening, April 10, 2020

