FORECAST: Sunny, cool Friday; watching Easter rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine on this Good Friday. Despite the sun, it will be a cool day with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Frost and Freeze Alerts are up for late tonight into Saturday morning. Most areas will drop into the low to mid-30s under mostly clear skies but areas east of I-65 could see a few 20s. Don’t forget to protect those sensitive plants.
Early morning sun on Saturday will get replaced with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 60s in the afternoon. Showers arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A much stronger storm system moves in Easter Sunday with light showers to start, but they ramp up in coverage and intensity by evening. The risk will be there for severe wind gusts Sunday night perhaps in the form of thunderstorms. Stay close to the forecast for updates.
