Former Card, Brown Adjusts to Abnormal Offseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This offseason for former Card and current Atlanta Falcon offensive lineman, Jamon Brown was already going to be difficult as he moves into a new house. “Trying to get this house in order, man. I’ve got a lot of people in here gutting this place out. Trying to build a gym in here as we speak,” said Brown. Throw in a pandemic, and now the task of working out to get ready for next season...becomes even more difficult. “As far as training right now, it’s just, I’ve got a bike. So, I do a lot of bike riding, trying to run these hills out here,” said Brown.
Along with having to change his moving plans, and adjust his workout schedule, Jamon Brown has also had to make some tweaks to his charitable events calendar. Including his annual youth football camp, which he admits he has more fun than the kids do. “I was most definitely looking forward to running around with the kids. Seeing how much juice I had left in the tank,” joked Brown.
Although his annual events have been postponed, Brown is still very dedicated to giving back to the community, especially during the fight against the Coronavirus. “The Jamon Brown Foundation is going to focus all of its efforts to helping those in need. First, in the city of Louisville, and then anywhere else,” said Brown.
