Former Card, Brown Adjusts to Abnormal Offseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This offseason for former Card and current Atlanta Falcon offensive lineman, Jamon Brown was already going to be difficult as he moves into a new house. “Trying to get this house in order, man. I’ve got a lot of people in here gutting this place out. Trying to build a gym in here as we speak,” said Brown. Throw in a pandemic, and now the task of working out to get ready for next season...becomes even more difficult. “As far as training right now, it’s just, I’ve got a bike. So, I do a lot of bike riding, trying to run these hills out here,” said Brown.