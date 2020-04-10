Former New Albany council member and officer dies of COVID-19

Norbert "Nobby" Bostock (Source: Floyd County Indiana Sheriff's Department / Facebook)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 10, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 12:18 AM

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Another familiar face and name is among the WAVE Country lives lost in the coronavirus battle. Norbert “Nobby” Bostock died Tuesday morning.

Bostock provided decades of public service as a former New Albany City Council member and police officer, as well as a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

He most recently worked as a security officer at Caesars Riverboat Casino and was a member of many community organizations.

Bostock was 77.

