Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal nearly had the perfect season. He led Bloomington South to a 26-0 record. He won the Class 4A sectional title before the state tournament was cancelled. And now he has the most votes on the Indiana boys all-state team. Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, a junior, finished second in a panel of sports writers, broadcasters and high school coaches. The rest of the first team consists of Lawrence Central's Dre Davis, Lawrence North's Tony Perkins and Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson isn't sure what his future holds now that his farewell season as a full-time NASCAR driver has been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The seven-time champion has a bucket list of competitions he'd like to enter after NASCAR. He had been preparing for some IndyCar Series racing before the stoppage. Through the first four races of the year, Johnson was doing well and running fifth in the Cup standings.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has accepted a recommendation for its NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. to go through the new independent investigation process created for complex cases. Chancellor Randy Woodson raised concerns in a statement whether the school “can receive an objective or fair hearing” with the infractions committee that typically handles cases. Woodson says the Independent Accountability Resolution Process is “the only remaining option.” That process includes independent investigators and decision-makers with no direct ties to member schools. A committee must review referral requests before accepting a case into that system.