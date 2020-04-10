LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jerrica Valtierra joined the WAVE 3 News team as a multi-media journalist in February 2020.
Before she moved to Louisville, she spent a year working as a bureau reporter in Collier County for a local news station in Florida.
From 2015-2018, Jerrica worked in Rockford, Ill., as an anchor, producer and reporter covering news around the Illinois/Wisconsin state line.
Jerrica graduated from DePaul University with a degree in sports broadcasting in 2015. She interned at Chicago SportsNet, but after an internship with Carol Marin at NBC Chicago, news became her passion. Jerrica says working in news fulfills her goals of helping people and informing them to improve their lives.
Jerrica grew up on the south side of Chicago, but she is a die-hard Cubs fan. She likes to go to Cubs games and other Chicago sporting events with her family and friends. Jerrica’s hobbies include playing sports, taking pictures of the family dog and reading, and she loves to eat.
