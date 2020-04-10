LMPD: Man shot on Colorado Ave. in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Louisville Friday evening.
It was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue, which is near the University of Louisville, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
Emergency crews found a man that had been shot.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
