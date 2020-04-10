Metro 311 has gotten 1,400 calls this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1,000 calls have been made to the Metro 311 line, from people in public, seeing others not social distancing, as well as reports of workplaces not adhering to the rules.
Reports of gatherings like pickup basketball games or fights breaking out in neighborhoods have occupied the hotlines.
LMPD says that so far this month, 1,400 reports of social distancing violations have come through the Metro 311 line. All from public, residential places, to the workplace.
Mayor Greg Fischer took time in Friday’s Facebook briefing to say the community has to do its part to save lives and get back to normalcy.
“We must not gather in churches, drive-thru services, family, social gatherings,” Fischer said. “We have to do that to keep the gains we’ve had, in order to beating back this virus.”
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness fields the calls. The ones that pertain to workplaces not following the rules, LMPHW contacts the facilities and sends out an inspector to follow up. LMPD handles the other calls about public or residential gatherings.
“Thank you to LMPD and health professionals that help us every day,” Fischer said. “I ask everyone to help them, respect and honor them, by staying home and being socially distant every day of the week.”
Neither LMPD nor the Department of Public Health & Wellness has released the specific amount of public gathering calls versus workplace reports.
Here are the ways to contact Metro 311:
- Email: metro.311@louisvilleky.gov
- Twitter: @LouMetro311
- On the web: louisvilleky.gov/tell311
- App: Louisville Metro 311 on Android or iOS
- Phone: 311
