Nursing home creating COVID-19 hall for positive residents

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A hall at an Adair County nursing home is being reserved for COVID-19 patients.
The Adair County Fiscal Court said Friday that Summit Manor, which is owned by Signature Healthcare, would begin creating a dedicated area immediately.
Twenty-three residents and one staff member at the home have tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from Summit Manor. The staff member was sent home immediately after the results were returned.
All of the residents who tested positive will be cared for at Summit Manor, unless a doctor determines hospitalization is needed.
The patients will be isolated with barriers and will be provided with their own supplies, food and staff.
A Signature Healthcare owned nursing home in Louisville is also making a dedicated COVID-19 wing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.