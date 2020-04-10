2 officers test negative for COVID-19 following arrest of positive person

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two Shepherdsville police officers tested negative for COVID-19 after arresting a person who tested positive for the virus.
Shepherdsville Police Department chief Rick McCubbin said the officers took someone who ended up testing positive into custody on April 4.
McCubbin said the officers were quarantined and tested for the virus. The officers results came back negative on Thursday evening.
The officers will resume regular duty.
McCubbin released a statement Friday that read in part: “The officers followed proper protocol that I have directed but this illustrates that regardless of precautions, the possibilities of exposure are abundant. I salute our officers and all on the front line as we have no choice but to continue to serve, protect, and enforce the law.”
