Protestors fight for release of inmates during COVID-19 pandemic

One of the Freedom Friday organizers, Sonja DeVries, said, “There is no way to be safe from COVID-19 in that situation. With the incredible overcrowding there’s no possibility for social distancing no possibility for sanitizing your hands nothing. It’s completely unjust.” Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke said a spread inside the jail would be traumatic. He signed more than 100 orders in March supporting the release of non-violent offenders and said he also received calls from private defense attorneys requesting releases. Still protesters in the caravan say they will keep circling and honking until all inmates are out and the pandemic ends. Friday’s caravan came after the group sent a letter to the local courts requesting for all inmates inside of LMDC who have a cash bond but can’t afford it to be released immediately.