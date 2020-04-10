Saturday Night Live is back with first new material since coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with all-new content, but it may not be live. Earlier this week, the show tweeted out a photo showing the cast practicing their social distancing as they worked on putting the new elements together remotely.
This will be the first new show since March 7, when Daniel Craig served as host.
We don’t know how much, if any, of the content will be live. We do know that there will be a new Weekend Update.
The show’s not expected to be coming from the usual studio 8H at 30 Rock in New York City, as that NBC headquarters building has largely been cleared out of employees and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can see Saturday Night Live tomorrow night right after WAVE 3 News at 11.
