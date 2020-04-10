Some Kentucky nursing homes making coronavirus-only units

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 has hit nursing homes across the country pretty hard.
To fight the spread of the virus, some Kentucky nursing homes are quickly turning parts of their facilities into coronavirus-only units.
Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield announced the change in a statement:
“Signature has planned carefully for this groundbreaking unit. It will be isolated with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature also has a consulting Infectious Disease physician and Infectious Disease nurse on board, who have been providing guidance on this transition and who will be monitoring its implementation and operations. look drastically different on the inside.”
The facility isn’t the only nursing home making changes.
“Summit Manor will be opening a temporary COVID-19 dedicated unit that will care only for persons with COVID-19,” said Shawn Crabtree, Executive Director of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
Another Signature Healthcare facility in Adair County is doing the same thing.
“They’re working on it this morning," Crabtree said. "Really what they’re doing is setting up temporary barriers in the hallways to make sure that it’s sealed off from the rest of the unit.”
In their statement, Signature HealthCARE also said:
“Families were called personally, and those affected the most by the unit, were the first to know about this decision. More calls to other families are still underway. Many families and stakeholders have responded positively to this decision, and have thanked us for making this move. We understand there will be those who do not feel comfortable having their loved one at Summerfield with this unit in place. As a result, Signature has offered alternative placement in 5 of its other area locations.”
These changes come at a time when some nursing homes are being hit hard by the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Treyton Oak Towers rushed 17 of its residents with symptoms to Norton Healhcare downtown. All but one has tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from Treyton Oak.
The statement also indicated that at least 10 staff members have either tested positive for the coronavirus, or are showing symptoms and cannot report to work, and several others cannot go to work because they are caring for family members.
To date, five residents of Treyton Oak Towers have died as a result of COVID-19; all were residents on the skilled living floor.
On Thursday, the news brought the state’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, to tears.
“Forgive me," he said. "You know, it’s tough. We come up here and we talk about this stuff and we try to balance back and forth the humanity of this, and so I’m the first one on the team who broke down to you.”
Signature HealthCARE’s administration is still making last-minute preparations to their plan. Administrators are still making phone calls to families and stakeholders. They anticipate the COVID-19-only unit to be ready Wednesday.
