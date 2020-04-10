Stephen Goin joined the WAVE 3 News team in March 2020 as a multi-media journalist.
Before coming to WAVE Country, Stephen was a multi-media journalist and anchor for WJFW, the NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisc. Previously, he worked at NBC News world headquarters in New York as a member of the MSNBC public relations team.
Born in West Virginia but raised in Texas, Stephen is excited his journey around the country led him back to the Ohio Valley.
Stephen graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in government and a minor in business administration. He then attended Columbia University in the City of New York and completed a master’s degree in strategic communications.
When Stephen isn't working, you'll find him trying new restaurants, catching up on his favorite TV shows or undoing the effects of the aforementioned activities at the gym.
Feel free to contact Stephen with any story ideas or just to say hello: stephen.goin@wave3.com.
