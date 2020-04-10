StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

Easter Sunday is the day that much of the TN Valley and Deep South will be swamped with severe weather warnings. This looks to be a tornado outbreak for parts of the Deep South. For WAVE Country? We are in that zone of strong wind fields but much less in the way of fuel compared to those to our south. Which will help in taming our threat. However, even “heavy showers” passing through can push some of those wind gusts down to the ground level. So we still need to watch it over the next couple of days. We certainly don’t want any fuel added to the area so hopefully that will remain on the lower-end. Main timing of concern looks to be after sunset once again through the pre-dawn hours of Monday. But that is just an early take as that window will keep evolving.