Archdiocese of Louisville broadcasts Holy Week services online and on air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) This week, many could not attend Holy Week services because of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why the Archdiocese of Louisville turned to technology to broadcast its message across the metro-area.
Church leaders teamed up with WAVE 3 News to show those services live on air and WAVE 3 streaming platforms.
At an Easter Vigil Saturday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, the pews were nearly empty save for church staff members and a WAVE 3 camera crew.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said parishioners across WAVE Country been responding well to the changes.
“The mass coming into their living rooms is a way for us to connect with them,” said Kurtz.
Kurtz told WAVE 3 News he’s been reaching people who are home-bound and those who have stopped coming to church.
“There are people who are distant and have been distant perhaps from the church who have a new opportunity,” said Kurtz.
Kurtz says the archdiocese is learning how to reach people for the future.
“When we return to full churches … there will still be people who need to be reached and will through, the miracle of media, be able to have their hearts touched by Christ.”
The archdiocese covers 110 parishes in more than 20 counties.
The Cathedral of the Assumption will livestream an Easter Sunday service here at noon March 12.
