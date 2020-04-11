FORECAST: Mild Today; rain and storms for Easter

- FROST ADVISORY: Along/west of I-65 late through 9AM this morning
- FREEZE WARNING: East of I-65 late through 9AM this morning
- EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible with damaging winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase later in the day, but most of the day will be nice as temperatures reach the 60s by the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers are possible by evening.
Mostly cloudy Tonight with showers developing well after midnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Rain will gradually increase through the day on Sunday, with temperatures spiking into the mid to upper 60s by evening as winds kick up. Strong storms are possible after sunset with the best chance south of Louisville. Stay tuned for forecast updates.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, with strong to severe storms not out of the question mainly south of Louisville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible even outside of any thunderstorms. It will be a very active night!
Temperatures remain cool through most of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
