FORECAST: Rain and storms for Easter, some strong

- EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible with damaging winds
- Non-thunderstorm wind gusts Sunday night into Monday could exceed 40 mph
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower or sprinkles possible this evening. Clouds will thicken overnight with showers developing toward Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Scattered showers Sunday morning, but rain becomes likely during the afternoon and evening. Strong storms are possible after sunset with the best chance south of Louisville. Temperatures will warm into the 60s.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, with strong to severe storms not out of the question mainly south of Louisville. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible outside of any storms. Most of Sunday night mild with lows in the 40s by Monday morning.
Windy with showers Monday morning, then drier in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 50s. That’s dependent on some afternoon sunshine, if not it will be cooler. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph.
