Have you been rejected for unemployment in Kentucky? Here’s why

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quite a few Kentuckians have called in to WAVE 3 News with questions about unemployment. Many have found out they’ve been rejected even though Gov. Andy Beshear is telling them to apply.
So, who does qualify?
“I barely made it last month paying rent and I don’t know what I’m going to do this month,” Blake Johnson said. “I feel like I’m buried.”
The 27 year-old had just gotten back on his feet after a crash last year left him recovering from a head injury and mental trauma.
“I wanted to learn how to be a groomer,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to go to a job with animals every day. It brightens my day up.”
He got a job working for a local groomer in December. Then, like 17 million other Americans, he was laid off March 22 and applied for unemployment two days later.
“Everything was fine until the end,” his mother, Susan Johnson, said. “It said you have a UI issue please call us. I called them couldn’t get through on March 24. It said email, and I emailed them that day. Low and behold week and a half later never got a response.”
Johnson scoured the state’s website for answers. He made calls and wrote emails. Then on Friday, he and his mother tag-teamed the phone lines and finally broke through, but they were told he didn’t make enough over the last 10 weeks to qualify for unemployment.
“I thought that anybody qualified,” she said. “They never said any provisions about how you have to work so much, you have to make so much.”
The Johnsons, like most other Kentuckians, were confused after weeks of hearing Governor Beshear urge everyone to apply.
It turns out there was a mistake with denial notifications. Deputy Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Josh Benton addressed it on Tuesday.
“It’s something that is automatically generated,” Benton said. “You may actually receive your first payment before you receive your approval letter.”
Here’s how the process goes:
- Everyone has to be run through normal unemployment insurance to get personal information where it needs to go
- If turned down there, then Kentuckians will be considered for pandemic unemployment assistance, which does not have the typical caps and requirements
If anyone was denied with a wrong notification, they can still get help and it should be corrected automatically. However, with so many requests, the system is swamped. Over 296,000 claims were filed from March to April 8.
Over 208,000 people, which is around 70 percent of applicants, have been paid.
Thursday was a record for the state with nearly $43 million paid out in unemployment in one day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.