Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Virtual racing has helped motorsports lead the way in creating competition during the shutdown of sports. NASCAR's iRacing league was already in place and the stock car series quickly got its stars to compete. Now nearly every series has regular virtual racing for its competitors and a lot of its on national television. Virtual racing can be found nearly every day of the week on TV or online. Drivers are gaining newfound fame or sponsorship, and viewers get to see their stars.
UNDATED (AP) — The popularity of virtual motorsports racing on television has come with surprising success stories. Timmy Hill has won a virtual race and since put together a partnership with Pit Boss Grills. Landon Cassill, who doesn’t currently have a Cup Series ride, landed a paying sponsor for the iRacing league. He is hopeful the platform keeps him on the radar when racing resumes.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal of Bloomington South has capped off his senior season by winning the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award. Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern was selected the Miss Basketball Award winner. Leal earned 103 of 236 votes, beating out runner-up Tony Perkins, who received 37 votes. Leal is the second winner from Bloomington South and the third straight Mr. Basketball who will play at Indiana University. Parrish narrowly defeated runner-up Madison Layden, receiving 102 votes compared with 83 for Layden. Parrish will play at Oregon next season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal nearly had the perfect season. He led Bloomington South to a 26-0 record. He won the Class 4A sectional title before the state tournament was cancelled. And now he has the most votes on the Indiana boys all-state team. Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, a junior, finished second in a panel of sports writers, broadcasters and high school coaches. The rest of the first team consists of Lawrence Central's Dre Davis, Lawrence North's Tony Perkins and Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman.