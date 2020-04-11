Indiana reports 30 new deaths from COVID-19, 330 total

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their numbers on positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, announcing Saturday a total of 7,435 positive cases.
Positive cases of COVID-19 had risen by 537 over the previous day. 39,215 tests had been reported to ISDH by private laboratories and the Centers for Disease Control.
ISDH also reported 30 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total up to 330 deaths in the state.
The new death reports come from the following counties in Indiana:
- Lake - 2
- Porter - 1 (first case)
- St. Joseph - 1
- Allen - 1
- Hamilton - 3
- Hancock - 2
- Marion - 11
- Johnson - 3
- Hendricks - 1
- Delaware - 1
- Decatur - 2
- Floyd - 1
- Harrison - 1
- Orange - 1
During Friday’s press conference with Indiana governor Eric Holcomb, a task force was announced in order to process and administer federal relief funds in the state from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The state will receive around $10.6 million going toward public health emergency preparedness, including procuring PPE.
