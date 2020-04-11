Kentucky medical students volunteer on the front lines of state coronavirus response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With doctors and nurses stretched thin amid the COVID-19 outbreak, medical students in Kentucky are now helping on the front lines.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced Wednesday that four students were part of the initial response.
“A number of weeks ago, I put out a call for volunteers and we have over 700 students in medical school, nursing school, pharmacy school and other healthcare professionals and other non-healthcare professional schools,” Stack said. “We have a facility who [sic] is in need of help where they have a number of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, so we have called up the first cohort of volunteers.”
Amanda Meier and Heather McGuire are among that first cohort. The two friends are third year students at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KCOM) in Pikeville. Previously, they earned bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville. When face-to-face classes were canceled over coronavirus concerns, they knew they wanted to help.
“We still have online classes that we’re doing currently… but we’re still kind of missing the skills we would normally get inside a hospital,” McGuire told WAVE 3 News. “It’s a learning experience for us but its also a chance to do good and help our community.”
“On Wednesday we got a personal call asking if we would like to volunteer, and we said ‘yes, let’s do it’,” Meier said.
Since Thursday, McGuire and Meier have worked 12 hour shifts overnight at the River’s Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County where multiple people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Mostly what we’re doing as medical students is monitoring their vital signs, making sure that their oxygen is stable, making sure they’re temperature is stable. We are helping take care of them in kind any capacity they need,” said McGuire.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Lyon County nursing home was one of three “very hard hit” long-term care facilities across the state including Treyton Oak Towers in in Louisville. As of Friday, 141 residents and 86 staff at 29 long-term care facilities in Kentucky have contracted COVID-19.
Beshear said the Lyon County community has welcomed the student volunteers calling them “angels.”
“They are already working really hard, what we have already heard back from the staff is they have brought a new energy and ability to care,” Beshear said.
Commissioner Stack held back tears Thursday when he lauded the volunteer efforts.
“Thank you, you are heroes,” Stack said. “These nursing homes get a bad rap too many times …these teams love these residents. The passion and the care and the concern these leadership teams have for their residents is staggering and profound. So to these four medical students who are the first deployed volunteers, thank you.”
McGuire said she and Meier are just doing the job they signed up for.
“I want to help wherever I can, and I know that this is my calling, this is what I’m meant to do, and if I can make even a small different I’m going to give it my best effort,” McGuire said.
Both students are encouraging their colleagues to volunteer their skills.
“We want to help, and that’s why you go into medicine, that’s why you should go into medicine,” Meier said. “This is a great experience and it really is what we signed up for.”
