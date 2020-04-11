Kentucky’s first COVID-19 patient reflects on her recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was early March when Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky’s first confirmed coronavirus case.
Think about how things have changed since then.
The state’s first COVID-19 patient is now reflecting on her recovery. She told Lexington television station WLEX she’s better now, but she wants people to know the gravity of the virus.
Julia Donohue is 27 years old and lives in Cynthiana. She got sick last month and couldn’t shake her symptoms.
“I had like a headache and a cough and I kept getting a fever,” Donohue told WLEX.
She said she went to the doctor twice and missed three days of work. Her health quickly went from bad to worse.
“I’ve never felt this kind of sickness before,” Donohue said. “It only took four or five days for me to start losing my breath and where I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t even leave my bed and go to the next room because I’d have a coughing fit. I’d be gasping for air. It felt like I was just suffocating.”
Donohue, a normally healthy baker, said she stays close to home and doesn’t travel much. Doctors probably would have considered her low risk for the virus, but she ended up in UK hospital on a ventilator for nine days.
“I had to be on the machine to breathe,” Donohue told WLEX. “Yeah, it’s not a fun experience and nobody is safe from the virus. You don’t know how it’s going to affect you.”
Donohue said the health department traced her case back to a person who tested positive for the virus, but never got sick.
“Somebody from the church had traveled and went to another state, they tested them and they ended up being positive,” she said.
Donohue said she’s a very private person. She said she knows her case drew a lot of attention and fear because she worked in the Walmart bakery in Cynthiana. She shared her story with WLEX to let people know she’s better and has tested negative for the virus. She’s grateful her husband never got sick.
“I think it was God," Donohue said. "I think he wanted me to live. I thank all the people that prayed for me, really appreciate those prayers. I’m a fighter. I didn’t want to die, had my husband right next to me.”
Donohue praised Beshear for his swift actions. She said she hopes people listen to him.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.