Ky. Gov. Beshear confirms 185 new cases, urges Kentuckians to stay home Easter weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced during Saturday’s update on the novel coronavirus in Kentucky there are 185 new positive cases reported, bringing the total number to 1,840.
The total number has been revised after making adjustments for duplicates and out-of-state residents. Yesterday’s total numbers came to 1,693 positive cases.
Beshear also confirmed four new deaths in Kentucky, a 87-year-old male from Boone County, a 55-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year-old male from Davis County, and a 79-year-old female from Pulaski County.
Updates were also given for several facilities in Kentucky:
- Green River Correctional Facility: 3 new cases, 23 total (14 inmates, 9 staff)
- Western State Hospital: 7 new cases, 29 total (13 patients, 16 staff, 2 deaths)
- Long-Term Care Facilities: 153 total resident cases, 92 total staff cases, 21 total deaths
Governor Beshear followed up on mass gatherings that were planning to offer weekend services. He said that to their knowledge, around 99.89 percent of churches, synagogues, and other places of worship have chosen to abide by the governor’s orders.
He said that seven places of worship were planned this weekend, and referenced Louisville mayor Greg Fischer’s orders to record license plates and send reports to the health department.
Beshear said that he did not want to lock the churches down or make arrests, but he did mention the importance of self-quarantining if a churchgoer wishes to go to an in-person service Easter Sunday.
The governor also mentioned that there would be an update soon on the amount of PPE the state has available and that the state was continuing to bring in more staff to help more people who are attempting to file for unemployment.
